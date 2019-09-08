EPL: Why I Refuse To Go Back To Arsenal- Wenger
Arsene Wenger

Legendary Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has disclosed that he has declined the request to return to Emirate Stadium because he does not want to dominate Unai Emery.

The 69-year-old called Frenchman end his reign at the Emirates last year but has not returned to watch a single game since Emery took over from him.

Advertise With Us

And while Wenger admits he has been in contact with Arsenal’s hierarchy, he would be unwilling to take up a role with his former club.

Asked whether he still keeps in touch with Arsenal, Wenger told beIN Sports, “I have been in touch with some people at the club but I felt when you go like that you cannot be half in, half out.

“You let people who come to work their way.

“And I wanted to take a complete distance.

“It’s still a bit early, maybe, to go back. I haven’t been back at the club.”