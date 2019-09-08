Legendary Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has disclosed that he has declined the request to return to Emirate Stadium because he does not want to dominate Unai Emery.

The 69-year-old called Frenchman end his reign at the Emirates last year but has not returned to watch a single game since Emery took over from him.

And while Wenger admits he has been in contact with Arsenal’s hierarchy, he would be unwilling to take up a role with his former club.

Asked whether he still keeps in touch with Arsenal, Wenger told beIN Sports, “I have been in touch with some people at the club but I felt when you go like that you cannot be half in, half out.

“You let people who come to work their way.

“And I wanted to take a complete distance.

“It’s still a bit early, maybe, to go back. I haven’t been back at the club.”