Watford have appointed Quique Sánchez Flores as the club’s new manager after the club had earlier confirmed the exit of manager, Javi Gracia.

Concise News understands that Watford, in a statement on the club’s official website on Saturday evening, made this known, confirming the appointment of Sánchez as their new manager.

According to the statement: “Watford FC announces the appointment of Quique Sánchez Flores as the club’s new Head Coach.

The statement further read: “The 54-year-old returns to Vicarage Road, having guided Watford to a comfortable mid-table finish during the 2015/16 campaign – the club’s first season back in the Premier League.

“He also led Watford to the semi-finals of the FA Cup during his year at the helm.

“After leaving England, Sánchez Flores took Espanyol to an eighth-place finish in La Liga and also had a spell in China with Shanghai Shenhua.

“In 2010, the former Spain international led Atlético Madrid to Europa League glory as well as the club’s first Copa del Rey final in more than 10 years, later lifting the UEFA Super Cup in a period of huge success at the Vicente Calderón Stadium.

“Sánchez Flores has also coached Getafe and Valencia – achieving third and fourth-place La Liga finishes with the latter – as well as Portuguese side Benfica and United Arab Emirates outfits Al Ahli and Al Ain.”

It was earlier reported that Watford have confirmed the departure of their manager Javi Gracia on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement that the development is coming ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

“Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Javi Gracia,” the statement read.

“Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said: ‘Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.’

“Javi Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

“Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road.”