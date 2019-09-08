Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has maintained that he is not ready to accept limited playing time from manager Frank Lampard, Concise News understands.

Giroud said that he wanted to be among Lampard’s starting XI this season and not to be number two striker at Chelsea.

The Frenchman further said that he was determined to win his position back in Lampard’s starting line-up after losing manager’s favour to teammate Tammy Abraham.

The 32-year-old former Arsenal player has started just one of Chelsea’s four Premier League matches so far this term.

Asked whether he will be happy to accept a more limited role under Lampard this season, Giroud told Le Figaro: “Obviously not. I have goals in my head.

“I’m here to help the next generation, but the time for retirement has not come.

“I’m still hungry and have a lot of ambition. I don’t want to be Chelsea’s No.2 striker, for sure.

“Just because I’m here as an older brother for the younger players, it doesn’t mean I’m out on the sidelines.”

Giroud will hope to feature for Chelsea when they take on Wolves in their next away fixture on September 14.