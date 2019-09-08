Daddy Freeze, the founder of Free The Sheeple, has called on Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to start arresting Christians.

According to the self-acclaimed bible scholar, he needs the SARS team to arrest Christians who pray for their enemies to die.

The controversial OAP believes that praying for enemies to die should be classified as an attempted suicide.

The OAP expressed that Christians who pray for their enemies to die by fire should be fined.

He further explained that man is the enemy of himself through the things he does.

He wrote, “In Nigeria, Praying for our enemies to die should be classified as suicide!

“We are, by a wide margin, our own worst enemies!

He captioned, “SARS need to start arresting people praying for their enemies to die by fire and begin charging them for attempted suicide.”