Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB Fires Another Shot At South East Govs.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is no interested in an apology from South East governors, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group had in a letter titled “Operation Python Dance: An Open Letter To Southeast Governors” asked the South East governors to de-proscribe IPOB, and render a public apology.

According to IPOB, South East governors should “write the National Assembly, informing it that it is now their reconsidered position that the President had violated the Constitution by launching combat military operations in their States and against their people without first declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ as required by Section 305 of the Constitution.”

While reacting to the letter, the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum Dave Umahi said governors in the zone have no apology to tender to IPOB.

This statement, has, however, irked IPOB who accused the governors of conniving with other leaders in the country to enslave the Igbo.

“Following the recent denial and subsequent refusal of South East Governors to apologize or do the needful towards IPOB against a background of their incessant attacks, abduction, arrest, killings and proscription of unarmed peaceful Biafrans; before, during and after Operation Python Dance II in 2017, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) categorically state that we are not interested in any apology coming from those who have continued to shamelessly preside over the Fulanisation of their ancestral lands,” IPOB said.

“Unfortunately most people are yet to understand the danger these people portend for our existence as a race.

“We remain conscious of the complicity and duplicity of South East Governors in the whole Operation Python Dance debacle and will hold them accountable at the right time.”

It added that “We are aware of their secret dealings with the Government of Nigeria to enslave our people, a task we assure them can never be accomplished as long as IPOB exists.

“We are waiting for them to set foot abroad or appear in public anywhere outside Nigeria then they will know how upset we are.”