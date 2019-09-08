Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Venita has been evicted from the “Pepper Dem” house, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Nollywood actress becomes the 15th housemate to exit the house since the show started on 30 June.

Other housemates put up for possible eviction, following last Monday’s nomination, were Omashola, Frodd, Khafi, and Elozonam.

But BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, after sending the five nominated housemates and possibly their fans to a world of anxiety – something he appears to love doing – announced Venita as the evicted one.

She got 7.06% vote from viewers to finish last among the aforementioned contestants, while Elozonam finished next to her with 19.66%. Diane should be happy about this.

This is how you Voted. #BBNaija — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 8, 2019

As for Omashola, the Warri guy in the house – he came third with 20.61%, while Frodd (24.46%) and Khafi (28.21%) finished second and first respectively.