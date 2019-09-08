BBNaija 2019: Latest News Headlines For Sunday, September 8

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Sunday, September 8, 2019.

It was all fun as Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates got the chance to see their favourite celebrities Don Jazzy and Dr Sid visit them, Concise News report. The multi-award-winning producer and Mavin records boss visited the house on Saturday as housemates prepared for the day’s challenge. The housemates, who were obviously shocked to see Don Jazzy and Dr Sid, were all excited as they welcomed them with hugs.

Popular comedian Seyi Law has jokingly shaded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha over her skin colour, Concise News understands. This happened as the comedian performed at a show, where he took some shots at Nigerian ladies who bleach their skin colour. Making reference to Tacha, he said some ladies’ hands seem like burnt plantain.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Seyi has shed light on how he thinks Port Harcourt “first daughter” Tacha increases her TV ratings, Concise News understands. Speaking with Venita, Seyi recalled how Tacha engaged in a brawl with him. The argument started after Tacha got angry at Seyi for shouting her name.

It was another drama session in the Big Brother house on Friday, after Ike saw his love interest Mercy’s nakedness, Concise News understands. The drama started when Ike barged into the bathroom while Mercy was having a shower, despite being given a prior warning. Angered by his action, Mercy ranted after the shower time, saying her love interest was fond of doing that.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.