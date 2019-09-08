A former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has said that power might return to the northern part of the country in 2023 if the south is divided, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that there is a non-written power rotation agreement between the southern and northern part of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari, from the north and who is in his the second term of his four-year tenure, will quit the position in 2023 and a leader emerging from the southern part of the West African nation.

There have been debates as to which region would produce a replacement for Buhari will insinuations that the north will retain the seat.

While speaking about the issue, Shehu Sani said if the southern part of the country is still divided, the position may elude them in 2023.

“My position is that in a nation like ours that has come through a civil war, coup, ethnic violence and religious crisis, we should be careful about what we do,” he told New Telegraph.

“We have always accepted that we are not all the same, but we are members of a union and not a nation. And we differ from each other from our ethnic identities, religious and cultural affiliations.

“So rotation of power is what I prescribed and I stand for. Whether that power should shift to the East or West, it is dependent on the people of Southern Nigeria and what I will say is that there is a possibility of the North producing another President in 2023 if the South remains divided.”