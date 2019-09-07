Afropop singer, Yemi Alade has revealed that it may be difficult to have a music collaboration with self proclaimed African bad gal Tiwa Savage.

In an interview with Ndani TV, Yemi Alade revealed that there may never be a collaboration between them because of the outcome, which according to her may be positive or negative.

She said “it’s unfortunate the troubles and feelings that people keep stirring on our way, it probably will never allow us have a collaboration, because you’re not sure if the outcome will be positive or will be overrun or will be shunned by all the fights.”

“When we do music, we do music so that people can be happy, so when we do a song together, what are we doing, what are we encouraging? that’s the most important questions when i do collaborations. there is an aim.” she added.

Although the two singers don’t say it in clear terms, it is apparent there is a silent rivalry between them.

Meanwhile, Alade recently gave condition of partnership with Tiwa to make a song, saying “If it is the will of God (collaborating with Tiwa Savage).“

Watch the interview below