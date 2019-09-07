The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 48 suspects for several offences in Benue State, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the Makurdi zonal office of the EFCC made the arrest between January and August, 2019.

According to the Head of the Makurdi zonal office of the anti-crime body Johnson Babalola who said this on Thursday, the arrest was due to a thorough investigation.

He said three of the suspects have been convicted as the Commission embarked on enlightenment, advocacy and sensitization of the public on the dangers of cybercrime.

Also, Babalola noted that the zone was liaising with agencies like the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI and INTERPOL in intelligence gathering to stamp out cybercrime in Nigeria.

He said, “in this zone, we are monitoring the names on the list of fraudsters that FBI released, a substantial part of which are Nigerians. We are on the lookout for the suspects.”

The EFCC boss noted that “internet fraud is a crime that cannot be fought by the Commission alone as it requires a multi- national approach hence the partnership with FBI and other international bodies.”

Equally, he said: “These engagements are helping the Commission achieve results and will not stop until corruption and economic crimes are stamped out of Nigeria.”