Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has vowed to deal with South Africa following the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in the country.

Concise News reports that several properties have been destroyed with goods looted in the latest wave of xenophobic attacks with Nigerians the major victims.

While reacting to the development, Prophet Odumeje who is the Director of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry threatened to deal with South Africa beyond imagination.

In a video on his Instagram handle, the Onitsha-based clergyman said, “I will bring down your country to the lowest country.

“I is am the man that can talk and that can fight and that can do something. I will bring down South Africa to the depth that it can not survive again.”

Nigeria Soft-pedals

In another development, Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Friday, however, told federal lawmakers in Nigeria that the country was not thinking about breaking diplomatic relations with South Africa because it would not be in the interest of Nigerians living in the former apartheid country.

Concise News reports that Onyeama made this known when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Diaspora in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

There has been tension between the two countries over renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

Assets belonging to Nigerians in South Africa have been targeted, triggering retaliatory attacks against South Africa-linked businesses in parts of Lagos, Ibadan, and the capital – Abuja.

On Tuesday this week, Onyeama summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the attacks, before President Muhammadu Buhari sent an envoy to the country over the issue.

But the Nigerian government has since cautioned its citizens to stop such attacks.