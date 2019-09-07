Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday visited the Surulere and Ajah mall allegedly looted during the xenophobic reprisal attacks, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the malls (perceived to be housing South African businesses) were among those where some Nigerians stormed during in retaliation for the killing of their compatriots by South Africans.

Sanwo-Olu following the visit, condemned the attacks, assuring that the Lagos State Government will continue to support investors.

He assured, also, that the culprits will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“To get on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the unfortunate incident of reprisal attacks in Lagos during the week, I visited the malls today,” he said.

“I condemn wanton destruction of private businesses under any guise. This is not who we are as a people. Lagos is home to all.

“Government will continue to encourage investment. I want to assure us all that this will not happen again. Arrested culprits will be prosecuted as an effective deterrent.”

He noted that the attacks are senseless since it has rendered some persons useless in the country.

“In both malls, over 5000 people are out of jobs. These are jobs where Nigerians are the ones that have been affected,” he added.

“So we need to be able to take the lessons out of this, be stronger together and be able to take corrective measures to ensure that things like these should certainly not repeat itself in our community.”

