Former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi has called on the Government of South Africa to compensate all victims of the recent xenophobic attacks.

Concise News reports that there has been tension between the two countries over renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

Assets belonging to Nigerians in South Africa have been targeted, triggering retaliatory attacks against South Africa-linked businesses in parts of Lagos, Ibadan, and the capital – Abuja.

However, Obi in a chat with newsmen on Friday at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, appealed to Nigerians not to engage in violence.

The vice-presidential candidate of the PDP urged Nigerians in South Africa to unite as brothers and sisters and assist one another in this trying period.

Obi told the Nigerian government to demonstrate concern for Nigerians by engaging South Africa on compensating those affected by the xenophobic attacks.

Obi, who earlier cancelled a scheduled trip to South Africa, appealed to government at all levels as well as well-meaning Nigerians to support those affected by the crisis.

He disclosed that he is in touch with some Nigerian leaders in South Africa and expressed worry about the effect of the actions of South Africans on African unity.

Concise News reported that South African authorities say they are responding promptly to curb the violence. More than 70 persons have been reportedly taken into custody since Monday.

Nigerians have expressed outrage over the attacks, urging President Buhari to take decisive measures against the country.

On Wednesday, Nigeria recalled its Ambassador to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was also scheduled to attend the World Economic Summit in Cape Town, boycotted it.

Meanwhile, the government of Africa’s most populous country cautioned Nigerians against attacking South African companies operating in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday said targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack was, for Nigerians, a classic case of “cutting off your nose to spite your face.”

South Africa Closes High Commission In Nigeria

South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, on Thursday, ordered the closure of his country’s commission offices and consulate for fear of reprisal attack by Nigerian youths.

Concise News had reported that South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners.

