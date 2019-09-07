Chelsea midfield maestro, N’Golo Kante laughed off a Liverpool fan who attempted to persuade him to join Jurgen Klopp’s side, Concise News reports.

The World Cup winner made a surprise appearance at a wedding on Sunday as he has missed the international break with France due to injury.

And while at the event, he was subjected to multiple proposals from a Liverpool supporter.

During one exchange, the Liverpool fan flashed his “This is Anfield” keyring at Kante and told him: “This is where you need to come, this is where you need to come.”

But Kante’s response will delight Chelsea fans as he flashed a big smile at the Liverpool supporter and shook his head.

The father of the bride, Frank Khalid, also revealed that Kante stayed until the end of the wedding and happily posed for photos with other guests.

“I invited him and originally he couldn’t attend because of his commitment to the French national team, but because of his injury, he messaged me saying he was coming,” Mr Khalid told The Sun.