Pop singer Paul Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy was spotted singing his latest hit ‘audio money’ with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Concise News understands that Rude boy accompanied by his brother Jude Okoye, had paid a visit to the Ooni on Friday September 6.

Sharing the photos and video on his Instagram handle, he wrote “ROYAL INVITATION when Royalty vibes to your song #audiomoney #africanroyalty cc @judeengees @rajishehu outfit by @amdiddyy”.

Watch Video below