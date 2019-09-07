Serena Williams faces Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in the US Open final, seeking Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record, having lost her last three major finals.

Williams defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6/3; 6/1 to set up the final clash with Canada’s Andreescu who outlasted Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7/6 (3); 7/5.

Bianca hit an ace on her very first serve and won the game without dropping a point. It was the pattern for the rest of the match.

In the fourth game, Bianca survived two break threats before holding serve. She came from behind to win the sixth and tenth games.

The set was decided in a tie-breaker in which Bianca won four straight points and the set 7/6. In the second set, Bianca lost her serve in the opening game of the second set while Belinda held serve to lead 2-0.

After taking the third game, Bianca lost a long service game to give Belinda a 5-2 lead. Belinda lost the eighth game on her serve while Bianca won three games for a 6-5 lead. Serving to stay in the match, Belinda saved two match points before Bianca won the game and set 7-5.

Williams, who is just one win away from Court’s 24-Slam haul, has fallen at the final hurdle in three Grand Slams – twice at Wimbledon, once here in New York – since returning from pregnancy but will get another shot a matter of weeks before her 38th birthday.

Williams, in her post-match press conference after reaching the 10th final on home soil said, “Yeah, it’s really good. I mean, to be in yet another final, it seems honestly crazy, but I don’t really expect too much less.

“I think today was solid. It definitely wasn’t my best tennis. She probably could have played better, as well. I definitely know I could have played better.

“I’m just focusing on not that, just the next match.”

Asked what she had learned from her last three Grand Slam final defeats.

she added: “I don’t know. I haven’t really thought much about it, to be honest. I just knew I need to work harder, just do better. As I said, Wimbledon, Simona [Halep] played unbelievably. There was nothing I could do that day. Also, I didn’t have too much time to prep, and playing someone that played that unbelievable was just a deadly combination for me.”