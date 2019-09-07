The Ukraine Football Federation has appointed Paolo Valerie as the centre referee for Nigeria’s match against the country on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Valerie became an international referee in January 1, 2011.

Valerie who is 41, an Italian and has dished out 145 cards in his career thus far, will be assisted by compatriots Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio.

“The main arbiter will be Paolo Valerie. Alessandro Costanzo and Stefano Alassio will help him along the lines,” the Ukraine football body noted in a statement.

“The role of the fourth arbitrator will be performed by Ukrainian Vitaliy Romanov.”

The kick-off time for Ukraine Vs Nigeria match is 7:30pm.