The Delta State Election Petitions Tribunal (Panel 11) has nullified the victory of Senator James Manager of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), order rerun of the election within 90 days.

Concise News understands that the former Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan (APC) dissatisfied with the victory of James Manager approached the courts seeking redress.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday to conduct a rerun election in 90 days within the six local government areas of the affected zone.

In the petition, Uduaghan alleged over-voting in the district, which resulted in massive ballot-box stuffing and distorted result sheets, which the tribunal averred that he proved through video clips, oral and written submissions.

Justice O.O. Onyeabo, who presided over the matter in the suit marked EPT/DT/SEN/11/2019, hinged his verdict on the ability of Uduaghan to prove his allegation of over-voting.

In another judgment, marked suit no. EPT/DT/SEN/01/2019, judgement was given in favour of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) against Hon. Evelyn Oboro of the PDP in the Delta Central senatorial district.

The tribunal ruled that Oboro’s petition was dead on arrival as she could not prove her allegation of irregularities.

Also Delta State Election Petitions Tribunal (‘Panel III’) in suit no. EPT/DT/SEN/13/2019, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP), judgment was given against Hon. Doris Uboh (APC), a former House of Representatives member.

Giving verdict on the matter, Justice E. I. Ngene, said INEC was right to have declared Nwaoboshi as the winner of the Delta North senatorial election, having polled the highest vote cast, and thereby upheld his victory.

He blamed Uboh for failing to prove her allegation of over-voting and padding of result sheets.