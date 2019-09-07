The Delta State Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba the state capital, on Saturday dismissed the petition challenging the victory of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district.

Concise News learned A three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Abubakar has dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Evelyn Oboro, for lacking merits.

Oboro, who approached the Tribunal, seeking Omo-Agege’s nullification, on the ground of alleged disqualification and non-compliance to the provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

Justice Abubakar, in a judgement on the petition, insisted that the petition lacked in merit.

The Tribunal, however, struck out the petition based on its lack of merit and unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Abubakar ruled that the petitioner could not adduce evidence to prove her allegations, adding that the petition was infected with the cancer of defectiveness.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court had nullified the candidacy the Delta Central Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, in its ruling in Asaba, Delta State, on March 18th, 2019.

Justice Toyin Adegoke upheld the Cyril Ogodo-led executive committee as the authentic faction of the APC, thereby declaring the Jones Erue-led committee as illegal.

Also, the ruling declared all the candidates that emerged victoriously in the primaries conducted by the Jones Erue faction as null and void.

The court’s verdict also affects the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Great Ovedje Ogboru, and former governor, Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, the senatorial candidate for Delta South, among others.

“The Primaries conducted by Mefor Progress, those names are the authentic names,” Ekpe said.

The counsel to the Jones Erue exco; however, has urged the supporters of the faction to remain calm as they are going to look into the matter.

“We will look at the judgment, and see what we are going to do, but hopefully we are going to appeal against the judgment. I am very certain that the appeal will be favourable,” Nwachukwu stressed.