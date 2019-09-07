Award-winning gospel artiste, Tope Alabi has cried out as fraudsters use her identity to blackmail people on social media platforms.

Alabi, in a post on her social media handle she advised her followers and fans to shun any account used in her name to solicit funds.

Sharing a post where the alleged scammers with the handle ‘Tope Alabi foundation’ asked followers to request anything from her, the singer claimed she has no NGO.

She wrote “Please don’t fall Victim of this scammers. This is spreading on social media, I don’t know anything about it and I have no NGO named Tope Alabi Foundation. Please beware of fraudsters.”

Alabi has been invited by various movie producers and directors in Nollywood to write and perform sound tracks for their various movies, she had to her credit to date, about 350 soundtracks which she had composed for various Yoruba movies.