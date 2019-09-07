Tokyo Olympics: Falcons Get Cash Bonus for Algeria Victory In Lagos

Nigeria’s Super Falcons received allowances and bonuses of N65, 000 each for the home victory against Algeria at the Agege Township Stadium last Tuesday, Concise News reports.

Falcons defeated Algeria home and away to zoom into the next round of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

The players received N65, 000 each for the home victory against Algeria at the Agege, representing N50, 000 bonus, and N15, 000 for transport.

The bonus and transport fare was transferred straight into the players’ bank accounts.

The players we further gathered received $500 (about N181, 500) each for the away victory against Algeria in the first leg. Payments of bonuses and allowances have in recent past been the subject of controversy forcing players to sometimes protest before getting paid.

In continuation of their quest for the tickets to the Olympics, the Falcons will next engage Ivory Coast in another two-legged encounter with the first leg billed for Yamoussoukro September 30 while the return leg is scheduled for October 4 in Lagos.

Other teams involved in the two-legged encounters include Zambia against Botswana, Cameroon against DR Congo, and Ghana against Kenya respectively.