Nigerian singer, Teni Makanaki has lambasted an Instagram follower who reacted to her peace call song following the xenophobic crisis in South Africa.

Concise News earlier reported that the ‘case’ crooner took to her Instagram page, using it as the platform to call for peace between Nigerians and South Africans.

The singer with her voice asked those fueling the killings and attacks to stop already since we are all one people, Africa.

However, a follower identified as @mankind said the singer should not use xenophobia to promote her talent.

He said “alaye, no come use xeno promote your talent, we know you have a good voice and can sing, abeg stop singing”

Responding, Teni blasted him saying his mother used have aborted him since conception.

She wrote “your momsi suppose use you do menses! ode”

Meanwhile, Teni recently revealed that said she got most of her fans via social media platforms.