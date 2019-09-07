The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aminu Malle representing Jalingo/ Yorro/ Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State has won Hassan Bappa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the State National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja.

Concise News learned that the tribunal on Saturday has ruled out the petition by Bappa against the election victory recorded by the APC candidate.

Malle, who contested the election held on February 23, 2019, as the APC’s candidate and was declared a winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the Supreme Court voided Malle’s candidacy in a court ruling passed by June 13, 2019, and ordered that he be replaced by Kasimu Bello Maigari, who was later issued with the certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In its judgment on Saturday, the tribunal declared that Bappa and the PDP failed to back their claims that the election was defaced with irregularities and held in substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The election tribunal also held that it was a huge error on the side of the petitioners not to have included Maigari as a party in the case after the name of Malle was deleted, as the first respondent in the petition, after the Supreme Court judgment.