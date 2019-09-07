Bambam and teddy A (source: Instagram)
Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Teddy A and BamBam have taken their love affair to another level as they took the first step towards sealing the union.

Bambam and Teddy A's traditional wedding photo (source: Instagram)
The duo shocked their fans earlier in August when they announced their engagement on their Instagram handles.

Concise News understands that Teddy A and Bambam on Saturday September 7, had their traditional marriage in Ilaro town, Ogun state.

Looking all glammed in his traditional outfit, Teddy A rocked yoruba ‘agbada’ attire.

Teddy A and Bambam’s love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.

The couple’s love has bloomed over time, despite many thinking that their affair was a strategy during the “Double Wahala” show.

 