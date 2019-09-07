Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Teddy A and BamBam have taken their love affair to another level as they took the first step towards sealing the union.

The duo shocked their fans earlier in August when they announced their engagement on their Instagram handles.

Concise News understands that Teddy A and Bambam on Saturday September 7, had their traditional marriage in Ilaro town, Ogun state.

Looking all glammed in his traditional outfit, Teddy A rocked yoruba ‘agbada’ attire.

Teddy A and Bambam’s love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.

The couple’s love has bloomed over time, despite many thinking that their affair was a strategy during the “Double Wahala” show.