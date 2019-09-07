Prophet T.B. Joshua has allegedly resurrected a man who had been clinically confirmed dead, according to a clip posted by the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The man identified as Sergey Park from South Korea had been “dead” for 2 weeks, according to the video on SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV.

He passed away after falling from a multi-storey building while on duty.

“Park had been in the coma for 2 weeks after falling for a multistorey rooftop while working. He suffered multiple fractures allover his body,” the voice over from the clip said.

“After the fall, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared clinically dead for one hour.”

Even when the doctors had given the verdict, Park’s family disagreed and continued “proclaiming life while praying.”

It was after their prayers that he “miraculously” resurrected but stayed in coma.

According to the clip, doctors had declared that he would remain in a vegetative state “because his brain had been damaged for staying long without oxygen.”

The medical team claimed that “Park would be on life support machine for the rest of his life.”

But one of Park’s friends Elvira Wi decided to seek for spiritual intervention to the matter and took the “dead” man’s photographs to be prayed for by T.B. Joshua when he was in Nazareth.

“In Nazareth, when I got into the prayer line with a photograph of Sergey, TB Joshua laid his hands on me,” Elvira said.

“At that moment, Sergey’s father, Pastor Igor Park who was also watching the live service on Emmanuel TV, felt a force touch his own head. The next day, Sergey regained consciousness”

Wi noted that Park is “recovering remarkably” ever since he was resurrected, adding that “By God’s grace, he can now speak and communicate freely with those around him.”

The man in question, Sergey appreciated those who prayed for him, notably Prophet T.B. Joshua.

“I want to thank all those who prayed for me. I also want to thank T.B. Joshua for praying for me in Nazareth,” he said.

Watch the video below: