Following series of outcries on the brutality of Nigerians by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Comedian Frank Donga has hinted possible solutions to the issue.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Donga provided possible solutions that may curb the unjust treatments which have over time stirred reactions on social media platform.

He suggested that the government carry out subsequent training for the officers, ensure their health and life insurance, as well as paying their allowances.

He tweeted “Solution to SARS issues

-Officers must display name/ID

-SARS trucks must hv clear IDs

Trackers & dash cams in SARS trucks

-Quaterly training for SARS officers

-Health & life insurance+ allowance

-Quick prosecution for bad eggs Fund it with senators‘ hardship allowance.”

Recall that Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu narrated how SARS officers kidnapped him two minutes away from his home and taken to Lagos Island where he was made to exhaust his allowance.

Also, rapper, CDQ recently narrated how they threatened to shoot him and members of his convoy, boasting that there won’t be any consequences for their actions.