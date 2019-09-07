Popular televangelist Benny Hinn was captured in a video renouncing the “prosperity” gospel which he has been a proponent of for many years.

In the video, Pastor Benny Hinn admitted that the prosperity gospel had gone a bit off the mark and that he is correcting his theology.

“I’m sorry to say that prosperity has gone a little crazy, and I’m correcting my own theology,” Hinn said in a recent “Your LoveWorld” broadcast.

According to him, “when I read the Bible now I don’t see the Bible in the same eyes I saw the Bible 20 years ago.”

Hinn who has traveled to several countries preaching healing and prosperity for over 40 years, said in the video that “I think it’s an offense to the Lord; it’s an offense to say, ‘Give a thousand dollars.’

“I think it’s (an) offense to the Holy Spirit to place a price on the gospel. I’m done with it. I will never again ask you to give a thousand or whatever amounts because I think the Holy Ghost is just fed up with it.”

He added that his thoughts about the prosperity gospel have changed over the years.

“If you are not giving because you love Jesus, don’t bother giving. I think giving has become such a gimmick it’s making me sick to my stomach,” he said.

“And I’ve been sick for a while, too. I just couldn’t say it. And now, the lid is off. I’ve had it.”

The statement has sparked fire among Christians as many see the preacher as the model of the prosperity gospel which emphasizes financially blessings tied to giving.

Watch the video below: