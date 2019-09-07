Pique Reveals What He Told Neymar After Failed Barcelona Transfer

After failing to secure a return to Barcelona this summer, Gerard Pique has told Neymar to stay focus at Paris Saint-Germain, Concise News reports.

Neymar was desperate to return to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window but Barcelona was unable to meet PSG’s valuation.

The Brazil international, who was a key part of Barcelona’s treble-winning side in 2015, now face another year in the French capital but is expected to push for a move away next year.

And Pique admits he is unsure if he will play alongside Neymar at Barcelona for a second time.

When asked in an interview with Eurosport if Neymar will be returning to Barcelona, Pique replied: “I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know when or if he will come back. All I know he’s a great player, I have a great relationship with him. ‘I told him: ‘Listen, you need to have a great year with Paris this year.”