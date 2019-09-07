The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State, Saturday, dropped the petition against the victory of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oluyemi Taiwo.

Concise News reports that that Prof. Joseph Olowofela of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had challenged the victory of Taiwo representing Ibarapa/Ido Federal Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Feb. 23 election.

In a three-man panel of the tribunal judgement, which lasted for three and a half hours, led by Justice Anthony Akpovi, openly dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

In ta judgment, read by Akpovi, disclosed that the petitioner failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the respondent did not win the election.

Akpovi said that the allegations by the petitioner covered many units in Ibarapa/Ido Federal Constituency, with nine witnesses called, out of whom three were summoned from INEC.

The tribunal chairman further claimed that the burden of proving the allegation of electoral malpractices, rather than non-compliance with the Electoral Act and cancellation of result, lied on the petitioner.

He noted that the petitioner failed to call credible witnesses to defend his case, adding that no substantial proof had been provided by the petitioner.

Akpovi said that the result of the election presented by INEC was presumed authentic unless otherwise proven.

He added that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of proof of electoral malpractices against the defendant.

The tribunal chairman, however, dismissed the petition for lacking merits and awarded a cost of N150,000 against the petitioner.