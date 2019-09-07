Oyo leader Seyi Makinde has revealed that a former governor of the State and his wife shared money meant for a contract and left little for the project.

According to Makinde, the past Oyo State leader whom he did not mention his name only left 10 percent of the fee for the execution of the project.

He said this in a chat on Twitter marking his 100 days as the leader of the South West State, adding that he declared his assets so as to be accountable.

“I declared my assets because I want to be held accountable. What we met on ground is a situation where a project for which money is allocated, gets only about 10% of the total funds for execution,” he said.

“Because as we were told, 50% goes back to the Governor, 30% to the appointee who allocated the project out of which 10% goes to the Governor’s wife. I have told them anyone who does that now will be brought to book.”

On his electioneering promise of scrapping CCTV cameras, he said, “we changed our minds as scrapping it will be a disservice to the people of Oyo State since the money has already been spent. Rather, we will enhance it so it can be useful to combat criminality.”

According to him, good governance is not razzmatazz, stressing that he turned down a proposal to paint the secretariat which looked good to outsiders “but internally, the furniture is bad, the toilets are bad and e-governance is an issue. I would rather do a proper job.

“We sat down with the contractor and he said he needed N350 million to complete it. We gave the N350 million to complete the project and he promised to finish in 4 months.

“I can tell you, he has resumed work. We will complete good projects commenced by any administration. It’s all for our people.”