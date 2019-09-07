The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the group will continue to hold politicians accountable for the services they were elected to render.

The IPOB leader stated further that the governors of states in Nigeria’s southeast owing salaries and traveling across the world will be stopped.

Concise News understands that he made the disclosure on Friday during an interview with Rose Peter Graham, the anchor of ‘Rose On All Sides,’ on Ben TV, United Kingdom, UK.

Kanu, again condemned the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying it was something that should not be happening in this generation.

He said: “Very soon, any governor who has not paid salaries will not come abroad anymore. If you are owing salaries you’re not allowed to go abroad anymore.

“You bank teachers’ salaries, you bank the salaries of pensioners, you cannot come abroad anymore. So this is just the beginning.

“We’ll not attack them. We’ll just ask them questions. It is called the picketing. It’s allowed within the ambit of democratic rules.

“So, if we see you, we’ll ask you what you’ve been doing with teachers’ salaries, nurses’ salaries and why you’ve not been paying people and what are you doing here?

“Any governor owing workers once we catch you abroad you’ll tell us what you’ve been doing with the salaries you’re supposed to pay.

“It doesn’t matter the state you come from, but once we catch you, you must explain why you’ve not paid for six months, nine months, four months and where is the money?

“Everybody is in line with what we are doing except the criminals. Everyone is in line with what we are doing.

“There’s no time on this earth that any process of agitation will be palatable for everyone or easy for everyone to buy into. When Nnamdi Azikiwe was campaigning for Nigeria to be free from colonial rule, he was sent to prison.

“Many people felt he was radical and declined to associate themselves with him. But in the end, he succeeded in freeing Nigeria not know ing that we are jumping from the frying pan to fire.

“Awolowo was the same thing. He was a firebrand. Many people didn’t like his approach from the beginning, but on reflection and review of what he did and how he managed to accomplish them, people have come to understand that he meant well for his people.

“So, now that these things are happening, most people would not appreciate it, but I’m sure that in many years to come, historians will look back to what’s happening today.”