Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, September 7th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special envoy, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar has arrived in South Africa for a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. Concise News reports that the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency was received at the O.R. Tambo International Airport by the Nigerian High Commissioner and other mission officials.

Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Friday told federal lawmakers in Nigeria that the country was not thinking about breaking diplomatic relations with South Africa because it would not be in the interest of Nigerians living in the former apartheid country. Concise News reports that Onyeama made this known when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Diaspora in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sent condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe over the death of former President Robert Mugabe at the age 95. Concise News had reported President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Mugabe’s death in Singapore hospital on Friday morning.

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says federal lawmakers would authorise legal funding for Nigerian victims of the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Concise News reports that the lawmaker also condemned the recent attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in the country located on the feet of the African continent.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has rated high the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as it marks its first 100 days in office. Concise News learned that Oshiomhole said this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Friday, saying, “President Buhari can beat his chest to say I have started well, I have started fast. You cannot call him Baba go slow now, this time he is Baba fast.”

Oyo leader Seyi Makinde has revealed that a former governor of the State and his wife shared money meant for a contract and left little for the project. According to Makinde, the past Oyo State leader whom he did not mention his name only left 10 percent of the fee for the execution of the project.

Former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo has said former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was an indomitable fighter who contributed so much to the liberation of Zimbabwe from apartheid and oppressive radicalism. Concise News had earlier reported that Mugabe, one of the longest-serving presidents Africa ever produced, died while receiving medical care in the early hours of Friday in Singapore. He was 95.

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what it described as its inability to conduct fair primary election. APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, while reacting to the recent PDP governorship primary election in Kogi State, which was allegedly defaced by violence, disclosed that even if PDP were handed power again, it will not be organized in its conduct to lead the state.

Nigerian Airline, Air Peace has shifted its plan to evacuate Nigerians willing to return from South Africa till September 9 or September 10. Concise News had reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the plan of the airline to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has won the Lille player of the month for August following a sparkling start to his French Ligue 1 career, Concise News reports. Osimhen joined Lille from Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi this summer and has already struck four times in four league matches.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.