1. FG Distributes Gadgets To N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Government has distributed tools and equipment to 193 N-Power Build Programme beneficiaries in Nasarawa State to make them self reliant, Concise News reports.

Alhaji Dauda Wase, the Nasarawa State Coordinator, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), disclosed this on Thursday while presenting Testimonials and distribution of the training tools and equipment to the N-Power Build pre-apprenticeship participants in Lafia.

According to NAN, the tools and equipment distributed to the beneficiaries were for masonry and tiling , electrical installation, carpentry, plumbing and pipe fittings, automobile repairs, catering, housekeeping, bakery and confectionery, among others.

Wase said the federal government had designed the programme to provide crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service providers to communities in the country.

2. N-Power: Beneficiaries Issue Queries About Device Selection

Beneficiaries of the federal government N-Power scheme are asking questions about the source of a form on device selection, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that there is a Google form in circulation where N-Power beneficiaries have been told to fill in their details.

The form is to allegedly enable them collect their device as it gives them the option to pick any one of their choice.

Many of the beneficiaries who were skeptical about the online form, stormed the N-Power official handle on social media asking about the authenticity of the form in circulation.

Checks by Concise News reveals that the form is not from N-Power as the scheme normally issues update via its social media handles.

A check on all of the handles reveals that the scheme did not mention anything about the form and did not answer queries.

