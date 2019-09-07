Beneficiaries of the federal government N-Power scheme are asking questions about the source of a form on device selection, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that there is a Google form in circulation where N-Power beneficiaries have been told to fill in their details.

The form is to allegedly enable them collect their device as it gives them the option to pick any one of their choice.

Many of the beneficiaries who were skeptical about the online form, stormed the N-Power official handle on social media asking about the authenticity of the form in circulation.

Checks by Concise News reveals that the form is not from N-Power as the scheme normally issues update via its social media handles.

A check on all of the handles reveals that the scheme did not mention anything about the form and did not answer queries by beneficiaries as seen below:

@npower_ng WE NEED TO KNOW! is this link from official @npower_ng for device Selection?

https://t.co/x3ABuhLj1x

— Anas (@AnasNguroje) September 6, 2019

