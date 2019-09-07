Good day and welcome to the latest Biafra World news online update for today Saturday, 7th of September, 2019.

The Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the incessant attacks on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s President-General, John Nnia Nwodo, by the outlawed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB). Concise News reports that NLC Chairman in the state, Virginus Nwobodo, who led other union leaders to visit Chief Nwodo at his home on Thursday, described as unfortunate that rather than pour accolades on Nwodo, the group hauls insults on him.

He described the Ohanaeze chief as a solid and progressive human with a rare leadership quality, adding that the NLC “condemns unequivocally the venomous outburst, insults and boundless vituperative attacks on one of the great leaders of Igbo nation.”

2. Nnamdi Kanu’s Secretary Reacts To Mugabe’s Death

Nnamdi Kanu’s Press Secretary Amaka Ekwo has described the late Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe as a brave man. Concise News understands that Mugabe passed away on Friday at the age of 95.