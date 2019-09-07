Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 8th 2019.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) talks tough ahead of the Kogi State governorship poll on November 16, 2019, as it promised to surprise those who take them for granted to win the election.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has chosen Sheikh Ibrahim Jibril as their flagbearer for the Gubernatorial election.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after giving the party’s flag and certificate to Jibril, the national chairman, Victor Oye, described the Kogi ballot as winnable by APGA. Having polled 15,217 to defeat his closest rival, Chief Sanni Teidi that polled 14,997, Jibril was declared a winner by the APGA gubernatorial primary returning officer, Steve Nwoga.

Oye said, “We are the only political party in Nigeria with a clear-cut ideology. I have always said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon fade out. APGA is the only political party with a clean bill of health.

“We won election all over Nigeria; we won three seats in the Benue State House of Assembly, reclaimed the governorship seat in Anambra State, got three members in Abia State House of Assembly and one in the House of Representatives, one from Taraba, five councillors in Niger State and two from Kaduna State.”

According to him, APGA’s chances of winning the Kogi governorship has been brightened by people’s disenchantment with Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration in the state due to the governor’s woeful performance. Assuring that APGA would follow its manifesto, which is a functional and pragmatic one, he expressed his party’s readiness to take over Lugard House.

“In Anambra State, things are working well because our manifesto is at work there on the vision of the party in terms of development and security. That is the most secure state in Nigeria and we plan to replicate same in Kogi. In fact, we will re-enact the template of Anambra development in Kogi.

“So, people of Kogi should be assured on reaping the dividends of democracy under APGA government. The only thing for them to do is to get out of the darkness and hop into the light.”

The state chairman of APGA, Abdullahi Arikora, congratulated Jibril and the party members, promising to reconcile all differences as he urged the runner-up to accept the result.

Jibril, on his part, promised to devote major part of the state’s resources to build infrastructure that would form the basis for his plan for massive internally-generated revenue drive.

Kogi Guber: What Wada Said About Dino Melaye, Others After PDP Primaries

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada has reacted to his victory in the party’s primary election in Lokoja, the state capital.

Wada disclosed that his victory in the September 3 governorship primaries was a victory for all the aspirants who partook in the election.

Concise News learned that the PDP governorship candidate, in a statement issued on Saturday, lauded and extremely appreciated the statesmanship displayed by his co-contestants during the primaries and the maturity exhibited after his emergence as the party candidate.

Wada said that his victory at the primaries would not have been actualized if not for the cooperation of his fellow aspirants who played according to the rules and ensured it ended a success.

He had contested the party’s primary election alongside his brother and former governor of the state, Idris Wada, Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye among others.

Wada said: “It is normal that in every contest, a winner must emerge; but in this case, nobody is a winner because as far as I am concerned, we all won. It is a collective victory.

"All of us who participated in the primaries are all aware of the challenges the people of Kogi State are facing, a horrible experience occasioned by the unresponsive leadership, maladministration and lack of direction of the incumbent governor.