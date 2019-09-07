Kogi State Government House, Lokoja (image courtesy Kogi Reports)Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 7th 2019.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Ohiomhole, has maintained that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has done well in the past three years.

Concise News reports that Oshiomhole, made this shocking revelation at the party’s headquarters in Abuja during a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party with the governorship aspirants in the state, on Thursday.

The APC National Chairman insisted that even the enemies of the APC would concur that Governor Bello has done well, especially in the area of security.

Oshiomhole noted that Bello has done more in three and a half years in the state than other governors have recorded in the previous 13 years.

He said you will score the Kogi State Governor higher if you must tell the truth to ourselves.

Oshiomhole said: “Bello did not only inherit salary arrears from his predecessors which he had defrayed but also inherited burdens of infrastructure, projects approved and money paid but were not executed and the governor is doing all such projects today.

”Even our party’s enemies will agree with us that Yahaya Bello has done well in the area of security. If the people are not secured, no meaningful development can take place.

”I have people who live in Kogi State and we all know the level of insecurity in that state before. But today you can all agree with me that the current governor has addressed the issue of security in Kogi.”

He further said: “We have had an extensive conversation as APC family to touch issues that arose from the primaries in Kogi.

"Aspirants have spoken their minds and we have heard them as the National Working Committee of the party.

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what it described as its inability to conduct fair primary election.

APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, while reacting to the recent PDP governorship primary election in Kogi State, which was allegedly defaced by violence, disclosed that even if PDP were handed power again, it will not be organized in its conduct to lead the state.

Concise News reports that Adetimehin, who made this known in a meeting with APC local government chairmen in the party’s secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, noted that all must be done to avert the PDP from wrestling power from APC in Ondo State during the governorship election which comes up next year.

He said: “While the opposition wished to be in our position, unfortunately, they lacked the organisational ability and convivial atmosphere in their crises riddled party to be. That is a party that can not conduct, for instance, a simple primary exercise.

“It is a shame what their party come out within Kogi. Whereas, our own party conducted a free and fair primary exercise.

“The opposition parties in the state are on our trail. They are watching and monitoring every move of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State. While their interest is not borne out of love for us but, contempt. They are praying that we make mistakes to give them a talking point on us. But so far, they have come short of those expectations.”

Reacting to the statement of the state chairman, the PDP Director of Media and Publicity in Ondo State, Zadok Akintoyeas said, instead of addressing issues of the alleged misappropriation of funds by the APC led-government in the state, the party is busy reacting to non-issues; added that his statements should be disregarded by the people of the State.

"For the records, the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state is not responsible for all chapters of the party across the federation, thus his infantile attempt to falsely place our party in bad light remains at best, a vindication of our constant claim that the APC remains a bad example in governance and leadership.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted appeal committees of its governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the National Working Committee of the APC appointed three persons for each of the appeal panels.

The Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee has Senator Abdulahi Yandoma as chairman and Amina Muhammed as Secretary while Tony McFoy is a member.

Concise News had reported that the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, defeated nine other aspirants to win the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the November 16 election in the state.

The governor won with 3,369 votes.

Chairman of the electoral panel that conducted the election, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, announced that Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes while Honourable Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed the nomination of candidates by political parties fielding candidates in the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Concise News understands that INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Thursday made this known in a statement.

In the statement, Nigeria’s electoral umpire reminded the parties that September 5, 2019, was the last day for the conduct of party primaries while September 9, is the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.

Okoye said the commission’s media centre at its headquarters in Abuja would be open to receive the list of nominated candidates on or before Monday.

“Political parties that conducted party primaries shall submit to the commission on or before September 8, 2019, the name of their liaison officers and who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party.

“The Commission shall publish the names and votes scored by all the candidates that participated in the primaries monitored by our officials in the two states.

“We enjoin all the political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” Okoye said.

The commission had on May 16 this year, released the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.