A candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who lost the Benue North-East senatorial election, Mimi Orubibi, has vowed to challenge election tribunal’s verdict that declared Gabriel Suswam’s victory.

Concise News learned that Orubibi, in a statement on Friday in Makurdi, disclosed that she was bound by the judgment “as a democrat and a law-abiding citizen”.

The candidate, who also commended the Election Petitions Tribunal for delivering judgment within the prescribed time.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Friday, met with the protesting pensioners in the state, promising to release the sum of N611million to complete the payment of their April and May 2018 pensions.

Concise News reports that the governor, who met the aggrieved pensioners at the entrance of the Government House in Makurdi where they had been sleeping in the last three days, said that the delay in the payment of their pensions was not deliberate.

According to NAN, the pensioners had, on Wednesday, stormed the Government House, Makurdi to protest the non-payment of their pension allowances and gratuities which spanned 25 months.

Ortom explained to the senior citizens that his administration inherited unpaid pension allowances of over N34 billion, with outstanding gratuities of over N17 billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 48 suspects for several offences in Benue State, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the Makurdi zonal office of the EFCC made the arrest between January and August 2019.

According to the Head of the Makurdi zonal office of the anti-crime body Johnson Babalola who said this on Thursday, the arrest was due to a thorough investigation.

He said three of the suspects have been convicted as the Commission embarked on enlightenment, advocacy and sensitization of the public on the dangers of cybercrime.

Also, Babalola noted that the zone was liaising with agencies like the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI and INTERPOL in intelligence gathering to stamp out cybercrime in Nigeria.

He said, “in this zone, we are monitoring the names on the list of fraudsters that FBI released, a substantial part of which are Nigerians. We are on the lookout for the suspects.”