Bayelsa Guber: Timi Frank Reveals Winner Of Bayelsa Election

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would lose the forthcoming Governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Concise News understands that Frank, in a statement issued on Friday, in Abuja, disclosed that PDP as chosen to “field a weak candidate,” adding that the APC’s candidate is better placed to win the elections, he, therefore, congratulated the candidate of the APC in Bayelsa state, David Lyon, ahead of the elections.

He said: “APC will win the forth-coming governorship election in Bayelsa State, seeing the weak candidate (Governor Seriake) Dickson and the PDP have chosen as their flag-bearer.”

According to him, ”it is not my wish for the APC to win the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election in November as I am not a member of the APC neither am I a supporter of the party, but from the look of things, the choice made by Dickson and the PDP is not inspiring. Actually, it’s disappointing.”

He, however, noted that this was not the first time he is making his stands on an issue like this.

Frank said: “I want to remind those that are surprised that this was the same position I took against my former party, the APC in 2015, when the former governor and now the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva was nominated. He lost the election.

“History is about to repeat itself albeit in PDP because it is making the same mistake that the APC made in 2015.

“Therefore, the handpicked PDP’s candidate will lose the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“To prove my point, it could be recalled there was neither excitement nor jubilation from Bayelsans after the ‘arrangee’ primaries that produced the PDP’s candidate.”

He further said: “The adhoc congress already programmed him to win, Bayelsans and PDP know that there was no congress in Bayelsa as it was programmed in a way to favour him. PDP will regret its action as it will son boomerang against them.

“Bayelsans had looked forward to a formidable candidate in the person of Chief Timi Alaibe but some powerful forces from the PDP’s NWC and Governor Dickson traded Timi Alaibe for a weak candidate for selfish reasons to enable the APC to take over the governorship of Bayelsa State.

"I am pained to see that Bayelsans will have no choice than to vote for APC which has a better candidate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted appeal committees of its governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the National Working Committee of the APC appointed three persons for each of the appeal panels.

The Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee has Senator Abdulahi Yandoma as chairman and Amina Muhammed as Secretary while Tony McFoy is a member.

For the Bayelsa Direct Primary Appeal Committee, Shuaibu Aruwa is the Chairman, while Edith Amadi and Abdul Malik El-Yakub are secretaries and member respectively.

Concise News had reported that David Lyon emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the November 16 Bayelsa State Governorship election.

Lyon was declared the winner by the Collation Officer, Senator Emmanuel Ocheja.

Ocheja said the oil magnate polled 42,138 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

Desiye Nsirim garnered 1, 5333 votes, while Ebitimi Amgbare polled 633 votes and finished third.

While the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, garnered 571 votes to come fourth and Ongoebi Etebu and Prince Preye Aganaba got 564 and 354 votes each.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed the nomination of candidates by political parties fielding candidates in the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Concise News understands that INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Thursday made this known in a statement.

In the statement, Nigeria’s electoral umpire reminded the parties that September 5, 2019, was the last day for the conduct of party primaries while September 9, is the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.

Okoye said the commission’s media centre at its headquarters in Abuja would be open to receive the list of nominated candidates on or before Monday.

"Political parties that conducted party primaries shall submit to the commission on or before September 8, 2019, the name of their liaison officers and who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party.

