The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada has reacted to his victory in the party’s primary election in Lokoja, the state capital.

Wada disclosed that his victory in the September 3 governorship primaries was a victory for all the aspirants who partook in the election.

Concise News learned that the PDP governorship candidate, in a statement issued on Saturday, lauded and extremely appreciated the statesmanship displayed by his co-contestants during the primaries and the maturity exhibited after his emergence as the party candidate.

Wada said that his victory at the primaries would not have been actualized if not for the cooperation of his fellow aspirants who played according to the rules and ensured it ended a success.

He had contested the party’s primary election alongside his brother and former governor of the state, Idris Wada, Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye among others.

Wada said: “It is normal that in every contest, a winner must emerge; but in this case, nobody is a winner because as far as I am concerned, we all won. It is a collective victory.

”All of us who participated in the primaries are all aware of the challenges the people of Kogi State are facing, a horrible experience occasioned by the unresponsive leadership, maladministration and lack of direction of the incumbent governor.

”I am only elected and put forward to spearhead the battle to oust the unresponsive APC-led government of Yahaya Bello in Kogi State which has impoverished the lives of Kogites and rendered our people hopeless.

”I cannot do it alone. It is a task that requires holistic effort to get done; a collective responsibility of all of my co-contestants in the primaries and we shall be victories in this battle Insha Allah.”

He further said: “Sad incident which occurred close to the end of the primaries where unknown gunmen invaded the venue of the primaries shooting sporadically in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful process, an attempt which failed in the final analysis.”

The Kogi PDP gubernatorial candidate condoled with the family of one of the delegates who lost his life during the attack and wished those who sustained various injuries quick recovery.

He lavishly thanked all his fellow contestants whose enviable sportsmanlike conducts and show of love have made the ongoing reconciliation amongst aspirants and party members a success, while the candidate also thanked all the party executives, the delegates and other organs of the party for their efforts at ensuring there is unity in the party.

Wada appealed the entire party faithful and good people of Kogi never to relent but remain resolute in the battle to put an end to tyranny and oppression, maladministration and absence of governance in Kogi State under Yahaya Bello.