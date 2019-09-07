The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Ohiomhole, has maintained that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has done well in the past three years.

Concise News reports that Oshiomhole, made this shocking revelation at the party’s headquarters in Abuja during a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party with the governorship aspirants in the state, on Thursday.

The APC National Chairman insisted that even the enemies of the APC would concur that Governor Bello has done well, especially in the area of security.

Oshiomhole noted that Bello has done more in three and a half years in the state than other governors have recorded in the previous 13 years.

He said you will score the Kogi State Governor higher if you must tell the truth to ourselves.

Oshiomhole said: “Bello did not only inherit salary arrears from his predecessors which he had defrayed but also inherited burdens of infrastructure, projects approved and money paid but were not executed and the governor is doing all such projects today.

”Even our party’s enemies will agree with us that Yahaya Bello has done well in the area of security. If the people are not secured, no meaningful development can take place.

”I have people who live in Kogi State and we all know the level of insecurity in that state before. But today you can all agree with me that the current governor has addressed the issue of security in Kogi.”

He further said: “We have had an extensive conversation as APC family to touch issues that arose from the primaries in Kogi.

”Aspirants have spoken their minds and we have heard them as the National Working Committee of the party.

”I am glad to let you know that all our aspirants including those that were disqualified and those that contested and lost, have agreed to work with Governor Yahaya Bello, who is the APC flag bearer.”

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has rated high the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as it marks its first 100 days in office.

Concise News learned that Oshiomhole declared this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Friday, saying, President Buhari can beat his chest to say I have started well, I have started fast. You cannot call him Baba go slow now, this time he is Baba fast.

He further highlighted some areas in which President Buhari’s achievements in 100 days in office are obvious.

The APC National Chairman said: “Everything is about comparism. Because in 2015, after a hundred days we did not have a federal cabinet, the President had not appointed ministers.

“This time in hundred days, from my interaction with a number of Ministers, even the budget for 2020 is already being prepared. Ministers have been assigned to their various Ministries.

“They have already started the process of taking over and trying to understand the challenges. Government is already effectively on ground.

“So even that alone shows a remarkable departure if you compare what the President has done in 2019 to what he has done in 2015.”

Oshiomhole further said: “Even the current issues in South Africa, the prompt manner in which the President reacted and took bold steps sent a clear message to South Africa that we are not about to accept Nigeria being humiliated in their businesses. I think the bold step he has taken is refreshing.

“The President has been engaging in various groups. Recently, he was talking to the Nigeria Society of Engineers, several professional groups, reminding all of us that we have our role to play in the Nigeria project.

“As a Party, we have every access to the President, we see him any time we want to see him and share with him whatever we want to do.”

According to him, you notice that this time, the President also organized a retreat for Ministers immediately they were appointed. That retreat was not about entertainment, it was to discuss Nigeria and the administration’s policy choices.

“And of course reminding the Ministers about the fact that there is huge expectation out there at a time of dwindling resources. Now government challenge is where do we cut cost so that we can find resources we need to sustain inve