The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what it described as its inability to conduct fair primary election.

APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, while reacting to the recent PDP governorship primary election in Kogi State, which was allegedly defaced by violence, disclosed that even if PDP were handed power again, it will not be organized in its conduct to lead the state.

Concise News reports that Adetimehin, who made this known in a meeting with APC local government chairmen in the party’s secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, noted that all must be done to avert the PDP from wrestling power from APC in Ondo State during the governorship election which comes up next year.

He said: “While the opposition wished to be in our position, unfortunately, they lacked the organisational ability and convivial atmosphere in their crises riddled party to be. That is a party that can not conduct, for instance, a simple primary exercise.

“It is a shame what their party come out with in Kogi. Whereas, our own party conducted a free and fair primary exercise.

“The opposition parties in the state are on our trail. They are watching and monitoring every move of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State. While their interest is not borne out of love for us but, contempt. They are praying that we make mistakes to give them a talking point on us. But so far, they have come short of those expectations.”

Reacting to the statement of the state chairman, the PDP Director of Media and Publicity in Ondo State, Zadok Akintoyeas said, instead of addressing issues of the alleged misappropriation of funds by the APC led-government in the state, the party is busy reacting to non-issues; added that his statements should be disregarded by the people of the State.

“For the records, the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state is not responsible for all chapters of the party across the federation, thus his infantile attempt to falsely place our party in bad light remains at best, a vindication of our constant claim that the APC remains a bad example in governance and leadership.

“We have been at the forefront of the demand for accountability by this government which has been accused of funding their party through compulsory monetary demands from contractors in the state, deducting almost a billion naira monthly as security vote and personal interest to the governor’s office of over a hundred million naira!

”These allegations have remained unanswered by the APC and has been proven true, with the ill celebrated show of financial embezzlement by the state chapter of the party.

“Our party remains resolute in our mission to ensure that Ondo state regains its true position in the committee of states and urge all citizens to remain unwavering in our commitment to reject this government at the polls in 2020,” Akintoyeas.