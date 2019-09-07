TOP Nigerian comedians Helen Paul, Broda Shaggy, Yaw, among others, have been penned to perform at the first edition of Naija FM’ OAP, Ifektive’s Home-coming Concert.

Concise News learned that the event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 8, at the Cubicle Events centre, Isheri, Alimosho, Lagos.

The organiser, while speaking about the event, Ifektive, disclosed that numerous comedy shows are done on the island; however, 70% attendees of the shows are from the mainland, which prompted him thinks it should take a turn this time.

Ifektive said: “We thought that we should bring this same premium comedy show to the people and that is what I’m doing with Home-coming.”

“A lot of time people travel from that mainland to the island for comedy shows and most times when the show ends at the middle of the night, quite a number of people don’t get to go home, they just stay there till the morning.”

Asking about the convenience, the multi-talented comedian said, So, how about bringing this to the mainland and you can still go back to your home after the show?

The multi-talented comedian and filmmaker stated that the audience will experience a whole new content from him and other performing comedians.

He said: “The good thing is that you will still get the same premium event; it will be fine the same way it’s being done on the island.

“What differentiate this show is the content; a lot of people know that Ifektive is a content king. I do content for a lot of people.

”This is going to be different and I can assure you that the comedians will crack new sets of jokes because they know they are meeting a new set of an audience”.

Other top comedians listed for the concert include Ali Baba, Koffi, Funnybone, Nedu, Acapella, Senator, while Jaywon and Sound Sultan will be rolling out good music.