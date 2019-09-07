Four-time African Player of the Year, Samuel Eto’o announced his retirement from football at the age of 38, Concise News reports.

The Cameroonian striker played at the top level of the game, winning numerous trophies with Barcelona and also representing Cameroon at four World Cups.

He announced his retirement through his official Instagram handle: “The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love.”

Samuel Eto’o joined Real Madri from Kadji Sports Academy where he was loaned to Leganes, Espanyol, and Mallorca.

He joined Barcelona in 2004 where he won two Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana and one Copa del Rey. He also became the record holder for most La Liga caps by an African.

At Inter Milan, he won his third Champions League under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage and also added Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, Fifa Club World Cup and Coppa Italia titles to his impressive haul in Italy.

He was unable to collect any winners’ medals at Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor, before a move to Qatar SC.

On the international scene, he was the youngest player at the 1998 World Cup after making Cameroon squad at the age of 17.

Eto’o claimed gold at the 2000 Olympics as well as two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002 with four African Player of the Year crowns – a record he shares with Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure.