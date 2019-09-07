A marriage counselor Okon Effiong has cautioned against long-term courtship saying it most times do not lead to marriage.

Concise News understands that Effiong who is also a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Karu, Nasarawa State, said marriage is about faith.

He told NAN in Abuja on Friday that courtship should not be more than two years for people to know their partners well.

“Minimum of six months or a maximum of two years is enough for serious lovers to know themselves,” he said.

“Marriage has to do with faith, understanding your partner should not take years before he proposes, because a change of mind can occur.

“Lovers who stay too long in courtship are not really committed to each other; they have not made up their minds to get married.

“Most courtships that last long does not end up in marriage.”