Premier League team Watford have confirmed the departure of their manager Javi Gracia on Saturday, Concise News reports.

Watford in a statement on Saturday said the development is coming ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

“Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Javi Gracia,” the statement read.

“Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said: ‘Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.’

“Javi Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

“Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road.”