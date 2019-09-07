National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the rift between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is not about monetary gains.

According to Oshiomhole, his differences with his successor was all about issues relating to governance and not carrying political players and leaders in the party along.

Oshiomhole, during an interview with Channels Television, also denied not wanting to support Governor Obaseki to run for a second term, saying he has nothing to gain in doing so.

He added that at a meeting both politicians held with four governors, Obaseki confirmed that the APC chairman nominated only one out of over 20 commissioners into his cabinet.

The former governor noted that Obaseki later removed the commissioner he nominated along with seven others but he didn’t take any offense because he was out of government.

Recall that Oshiomhole had called Obaseki, his ‘brother’ despite reports insinuating that the two political leaders are not on good terms.

Concise News understands that there has been a reported face-off between Oshiomhole, who is the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Obaseki, resulting in the factionalisation of the Edo State Assembly.

Speaking after receiving Obaseki, who led members of his cabinet to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival with the APC leader at his Iyamoh residence in Estako West, Oshiomhole said that meeting Obaseki was not “unusual.”

It was learned that their meeting – a closed-door one – lasted for about an hour.

“From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with,” the former governor said, dismissing the aforementioned face-off.

On his part, Obaseki said that the visit to his predecessor was also not “unusual,” saying that he decided to celebrate Sallah with his former boss.

He said, “There is nothing unusual about this meeting; today is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City.

“And we decided to come here to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor.”