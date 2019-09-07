CUPP Speaks On Lai Mohammed’s Comment On Buhari Certificate, Alleged Bombing Of South African Embassy|Nigeria news

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the competence to rule Nigeria.

Concise News learned that CUPP, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, on Saturday made this known in challenged the comment by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, saying Nigerians should forgive President Buhari because he does not know where he kept his WAEC certificate.

The coalition of parties also criticized Muhammed’s comment that “desperate opposition” was behind the news that the South African embassy was bombed.

It, however, described the Minister as the “the chief purveyor of fake news”.

The statement read: “First, in a video that is currently trending, Mohammed claimed in a television interview that Buhari lost his certificate and that he should be pardoned if he cannot produce the said certificate after many years of leaving school.

“Whether Mohammed granted the interview now or in 2015 as claimed, he has not denied the fact that he admitted in the interview that Buhari should be pardoned because he cannot produce his certificate.

“This very clear admission is very instructive because Buhari and his handlers had produced some questionable documents as his WAEC certificate.

“This government must apologise to Nigerians for feeding them with lies and deceit. Clearly, the only way to do this is for Buhari to relinquish the stolen mandate he is enjoying since it is now clear that he has no certificate, hence ineligible to contest for the position he is currently holding dubiously.

“As if that was not enough, Mohammed on Saturday came up with his most useless propaganda by attributing the report being circulated on the social media of a bomb explosion at the South African High Commission in Abuja to those he called desperate opposition bent on causing panic and chaos among the populace.”

The statement further read: “We make bold to say that this is the most unfortunate statement that could have emanated from a spokesman of a government that claims to be high in integrity.

“This frivolous statement only reminded us of an earlier statement by this same government accusing opposition parties of sponsoring Boko Haram, which turned out to be false.

“This statement is baseless and useless. We, therefore, dare the minister and the government he serves to arrest those members of the opposition if he has facts that they are behind the news or he keeps his mouth shut.

“We know that with the judgement day of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal drawing closer, this administration has entered panic mode. We pity Mohammed and his principal because we know that all these antics are meant to intimidate members from nullifying Buhari’s election over his ineligibility.”