Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is a compilation of the 2019 Week 9 UK football pools fixtures, games, results and draws across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News learned that it is the international break and so there are no EPL games in this week’s UK football pools fixtures.

Week 9 UK Football Pools Fixtures, Results, Games, Draws 2019

This, below, are the update week 9 2019 UK football pools results, draws, fixtures, and games:

WEEK 9 – UK 2019/2020 , 07-Sep-2019

1 Bolton (V) x (V) Bury Void Void
2 Bristol R.       Accrington
3 Coventry       Blackpool
4 Doncaster       Rotherham EKO
5 Fleetwood       Oxford Utd
6 Portsmouth (P) x (P) Southend Panel
7 Rochdale       Ipswich
8 Shrewsbury (P) x (P) Peterboro Panel
9 Sunderland (P) x (P) Burton A. Panel
10 Tranmere       Gillingham
11 Wycombe       Lincoln
12 Bradford C.       Northampton
13 Cambridge U.       Forest G.
14 Carlisle       Exeter
15 Cheltenham       Stevenage
16 Colchester       Walsall
17 Grimsby       Crewe
18 Leyton O.       Swindon
19 Macclesfield       Crawley
20 Mansfield       Scunthorpe
21 Morecambe       Salford C.
22 Newport Co.       Port Vale
23 Plymouth       Oldham
24 Aldershot       Barrow
25 Boreham W.       Dover
26 Bromley       Chesterfield
27 Chorley       Stockport
28 Ebbsfleet       Eastleigh
29 Fylde (P) x (P) Barnet Panel
30 Halifax       Yeovil
31 Hartlepool       Woking LKO
32 Maidenhead       Dagenham
33 Solihull M. (P) x (P) Wrexham Panel
34 Sutton Utd.       Notts Co.
35 Torquay       Harrogate
36 Alfreton       Curzon
37 Altrincham       Leamington
38 Blyth Sp.       Kidderminster
39 Armenia       Bosina Sunday
40 England       Bulgaria LKO
41 France       Albania LKO
42 Georgia       Denmark Sunday
43 Iceland       Moldova LKO
44 Kosovo       Czech R. EKO
45 Lithuania       Ukraine LKO
46 Romania       Malta Sunday
47 Serbia       Portugal LKO
48 Switzerland       Gibraltar Sunday
49 Turkey       Andorra LKO