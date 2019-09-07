Nnamdi Kanu’s Press Secretary Amaka Ekwo has described the late Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe as a brave man, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Mugabe’s death took place in a Singapore hospital on Friday morning at the age of 95.

Mugabe passed away in the early hours of Friday in Singapore, surrounded by his family including wife Grace.

It is believed he had been receiving treatment there since April, however, it is not clear what for.

Mnangagwa had said in November that Mugabe was unable to walk due to ill-health.

Mugabe had led Zimbabwe since 1980 before being ousted from power after a military coup in 2017.

While reacting to the demise of Mugabe, Amaka in a tweet on her handle, said: “Have a peaceful rest, brave son of Africa.”

Buhari Mourns Mugabe

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the political activist who fought for the independence of the country from colonial rule and lived most of his life in public service.

President Buhari said Mugabe’s sacrifices, especially in struggling for the political and economic emancipation of his people, will always be remembered by posterity.